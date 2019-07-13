Teen shot in head, killed by friend while playing with gun, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A teen was shot to death by his friend Friday at an apartment in northwest Harris County, according to investigators.

What happened

Around 2:45 p.m., authorities said a 15-year-old boy was killed when he was shot in the head at an apartment in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress Road.

Investigators said several people were playing with a gun when it went off.

“It’s still early in the investigation, but the story we’re getting now is that they were playing with a gun and it went off,” Sgt. Eric Clegg, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital by the shooter, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said the boy's 17-year-old friend fired the gun and claims that he didn't know it was loaded.

There were several people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

What witnesses are saying

Investigators said the stories from witnesses seem to be consistent.

“Right now, we’re still in the process of interviewing everybody, but the stories seem to be fairly consistent,” Clegg said.

It's not clear whose gun was used in the fatal shooting.

The shooting happened at the 17-year-old's apartment while his mother was at work, authorities said.

What's next?

Authorities said the gun belonged to the shooter, but he is not a registered gun owner. It's not clear if charges will be filed.

