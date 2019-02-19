Softball coach accused of assaulting woman at Dyess Park

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are searching for a softball coach who is accused of assaulting a woman at Dyess Park Saturday.

A 59-year-old woman told authorities that she was filming a coach who was using foul language and gestures.

Harris County officials identified the coach as James Schmidt.

When Schmidt attempted to stop the woman from recording, he hit her with an open hand, pushed her to the ground and continued to assault her until a witness intervened, according to authorities.

Authorities said Schmidt was charged with assault but has not been arrested.

"James Schmidt is currently wanted by law enforcement for Class-A Assault. His bond is set at $100 out of County Court 14. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472," Constable Mark Herman said in a release.

