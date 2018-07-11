Man crashes bicycle after stealing from church, La Porte police say

LA PORTE, TX - The La Porte Police Department has arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a burglary at a local church.

Police said they have arrested Noel Christian Scholes of Shore Acres after he was caught on surveillance video walking around the church building at La Porte Baptist Church on July 7.

After being located by detectives, Scholes admitted to stealing from the church and led authorities to stolen property, police said.

Scholes, who police said injured his chin after crashing his bicycle while fleeing the scene, is awaiting bond and transfer to the Harris County Jail.

