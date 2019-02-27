Man accused of posing as officer, kidnapping in attempt to force woman to have sex

HOUSTON - A 36-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he pretended to be a police officer in an attempt to force a woman to have sex with him.

Authorities said on Feb. 16 around 10:30 p.m., Richard Wayne Holcomb pulled up to a vehicle while he was on a bicycle and asked the man and woman inside the vehicle to move their car because he was fighting crime in the neighborhood.

Authorities said the couple moved their vehicle to 7800 Northcourt Road, near the intersection of Flintlock Road, in northwest Houston.

Police said Holcomb again pulled up to the vehicle on the bicycle and told the couple that he was an undercover Houston Police Officer and threatened to arrest the couple.

Holcomb made the woman get out of the car, made her put her hands on the truck of the vehicle and spread her legs, according to authorities. He frisked her and massaged her breasts, police said.

Holcomb then told the woman to get back inside the vehicle and made the man get out, according to authorities. After patting down the man, Holcomb got into the driver's seat of the vehicle and drove away with the woman, according to authorities.

As they were driving, Holcomb told the woman that he would not let her go unless she had sex with him, officials said. The woman was able to get out of the car in a parking lot in the 7900 block of Fallbrook Drive, police said. She called her parents, who came to pick her up.

The vehicle was later spotted by authorities in the area and Holcomb was arrested.

He was charged with impersonating a public servant and aggravated kidnapping.

