Innocent bystander: Woman shot in head, killed while riding in vehicle with husband, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 62-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was riding in a vehicle with her husband on Tuesday evening, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The couple was driving near the intersection of Old Greenhouse Road and Windy Stone Drive, in northwest Harris County, when the woman was struck by at least one bullet, authorities said.

The husband told authorities that he heard what he thought was fireworks, but when he turned to his wife, he saw she had been shot in the head.

She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Gonzalez said the couple had just left a doctor's appointment in Katy and believes they were innocent bystanders to what could be a road rage incident.

Witnesses said other vehicles were in the area at the time of the shooting and authorities said they are searching for the person or people responsible for the shooting.

.@SheriffEd_HCSO says the 62 yr old woman who was shot & killed was 5 minutes away from home after leaving a doctor's appointment. She & her husband were discussing what was for dinner when she was shot #kprc2 @KPRC2 #BREAKING #hounews pic.twitter.com/LXC4Q3Hljk — Keith Garvin (@KPRC2Keith) July 17, 2019

