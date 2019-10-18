Harris County man charged with child porn possession in May is arrested again

Kevin Ray Thompson faces seven counts of possessing child pornography and promotion of child porn on Oct. 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - A Harris County man faces seven counts of possession and promotion of child pornography, according to a release from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Officials began investigating 33-year-old Kevin Ray Thompson in May when they received a tip about one of his social media accounts having images of child pornography on it.

"While investigating the tip, images of Child Pornography were located within the social media account owned by Kevin Thompson," officials wrote in a press release Friday. When investigators questioned Thompson, they say he admitted to having the photos in his account and was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail.

In September, officials received a new tip that Thompson was accessing and storing child pornography despite his May arrest.

"After a detailed investigation, investigators confirmed he was currently in possession of electronically stored child pornography and a search and arrest warrant was granted," officials wrote. Constable's deputies executed the warrant on Thursday at Thompson's home in the 4400 block of Stonehenge Trail. Officials said they found Thompson had been accessing an online file storage that contained child pornography.

Officials said that, once again, Thompson admitted he was distributing and trading child porn with other people and his charges were upgraded from possession of child porn to possession and promotion of child porn.

Thompson was booked into Harris County Jail and his bail was set at $75,000 for each of the counts for a total of $525,000 bail.

