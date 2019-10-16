'Gas Can Man' arrested once again in Clear Lake area, assaulted deputy, officials say

Luz Alfred Garcia Jr., also known as "Gas Can Man," was arrested again Oct. 16, 2019 in Clear Lake.

The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office arrested a repeat offender early Wednesday after he was seen "soliciting in the roadway," and then allegedly assaulted a responding officer.

Luz Alfred Garcia Jr., 28, was given the moniker "Gas Can Man" by deputies after he was seen multiple times at intersections in the Clear Lake area, asking for money for gas. Officials made it clear on social media that he was trying to con people and used the empty gas can as a ruse. On Oct. 4, he was arrested near the intersection of the Gulf Freeway and El Dorado Road.

At about 3:47 a.m. Wednesday, callers reported that Garcia was seen at the intersection of Gul Freeway and Dixie Farm Road "soliciting in the roadway."

VIDEO: On Oct. 4, Luz Alfred Garcia Jr. was arrested after officials say he was trying to con drivers

'Gas Can Man' Arrested Thanks to Your Tips Several of you have reported seeing the "Gas Can Man" around our area over the last couple of days agressivley approaching cars seeking money. His name is Luz Alfred Garcia and as we have stated in the past, this man is NOT in need of your money and uses his empty gas can as a ruse to con people. His actions of running in and out of traffic are obviously dangerous for him and motorists alike and we once again ask that you not buy into his scam. Thanks to tips this morning, Precinct 8 Deputies once again arrested him at the Gulf Fwy @ El Dorado for obstructing a roadway as well as for several open warrants he had with our agecny. If he returns to the area again, like he has in the past, please feel free to reach out to us through this page or by calling our 24 hr dispatch center at 281-488-4040. Posted by Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office on Thursday, October 3, 2019

"Deputy A. Breese responded to the scene and located the suspect laying on the hood of the complainant's vehicle, striking the windshield with a closed fist," officials wrote.

Officials wrote on Facebook that as Breese tried to detain Garcia, he "became non-compliant and attempted to pull away."

"Garcia then became combative and elbowed Deputy Breese in the chest and chin area before attempting to flee on foot," officials wrote. "Deputy Breese was able to catch the subject and use less than lethal force to gain control of him."

Other deputies arrived and assisted Breese in arresting Garcia without further problems, officials wrote.

Garcia now faces felony assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest charges. He is being held at Harris County Joint Processing Center and bail has not yet been set.

