Bullet narrowly misses shoulder of road rage victim, police search for suspect

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies from Constable Ted Heap’s office in Harris County are searching for a man who shot at another driver on the Sam Houston Parkway in an apparent road range incident.

The victim, an 18-year-old man from Richmond, was driving home, heading southbound at 8 p.m. August 6 in the 9400 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway South near Bissonnet. A man in a white SUV pulled beside him, waving a handgun and then began tailing the victim’s car.

The suspect then fired one shot at the victim’s car, shattering its back window. The bullet passed through the driver’s seat and hit the dashboard, narrowly missing the driver. He managed to steer to safety and call 911 as the suspect continued southbound on the Sam Houston Parkway.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s. He has brown hair and a tattoo on the right side of his face. A white female, age 20-22, was riding in the suspect’s vehicle. They were traveling in an older white Chevy SUV with dish type wheels.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area at that time or has any information that might help with the investigation of this shooting is urged to contact Investigator Chad Seidel at 281-463-6666 or contact the online crime tips webpage: https://constablepct5.com/index.php/online-crime-tips/

