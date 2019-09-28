'Haha': Mattress Mack laughs off break-in after thieves miss Astros tickets

HOUSTON - Mattress Mack was all smiles Friday after he said thieves broke into his truck but left behind a stack of Houston Astros playoff tickets.

Mack, the beloved Gallery Furniture owner whose real name is Jim McIngvale, tweeted about the ordeal, but didn't provide any specifics about the burglary.

In the photo, he posed with a piece of shattered glass in one hand and the tickets in the other.

"You broke my car window, you stole my backpack, but you didn't get my @Astros tickets!!" he wrote.

He seemed to laugh it off with a "Haha" at the end of his tweet.

McIngvale, who has promised free mattresses for customers if the Astros win the World Series again, said he's wagering about $5 million in Las Vegas on the team. He said he might also wager a similar amount in New Jersey.

"You can wire the money out there and then jump out there," McIngvale said. "So, I will probably go once or twice in the next couple of weeks."

The Astros start their playoff stand in early October.

