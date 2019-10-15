‘World's Largest Bounce House' set to inflate in Houston: What you need to know about it

HOUSTON - The Big Bounce America tour is bringing the world's largest bounce house to Houston for two weekends in November at Aveva Stadium.

The Big Bounce America tour is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes three massive inflatable attractions.

1. The World's Largest Bounce House

Big Bounce America Guinness World Records declares Big Bounce America's bouncy castle as the world's largest inflatable.

The 32-feet tall inflatable, covering an area of over 10,000 square feet, is certified by Guinness as the world's largest bounce house. The bouncy castle features basketball hoops, an obstacle race, giant slide and ball pit.

2. The Giant

Big Bounce America Big Bounce America brings 'The Giant' obstacle course to Houston in November 2019.

The 900-foot-long course features 50 obstacles.

3. airSPACE

Big Bounce America Big Bounce America brings 'airSPACE' inflatable to Houston in November 2019.

This space-themed wonderland features a gigantic five-lane slide, three ball pits and a 'get lost in space' maze.

Big Bounce America will stop in Houston and set up its inflatables at Aveva Stadium during the weekends of Nov. 8-Nov. 10 and Nov. 15-Nov. 17. Tickets can be purchased online.

