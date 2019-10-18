Grinder's Coffee Bar makes debut, with coffee and tea and more

A new spot to score coffee and tea, cupcakes and sandwiches has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 5410 Kirby Drive, the fresh arrival is called Grinder's Coffee Bar.

On the menu, expect to see items like the roast beef sandwich, the Texas Caesar salad as well as a variety of pastries and specialty coffee drinks. Explore the entire menu here.

Grinder's Coffee Bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Jennifer M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 12, wrote, "This place is amazing! Not only is the coffee great the variety of CBD is great! You have to check this place out."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Grinder's Coffee Bar is open from 6 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

