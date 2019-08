HOUSTON - The University of Houston is one step closer to adding a College of Medicine to its campus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott came to the Bayou City for a ceremonial bill signing.

Abbott signed House Bill 826 into law Wednesday afternoon, establishing the University of Houston College of Medicine.

The college is scheduled to admit 30 students in its inaugural class in 2020.

