Good Harvest brings hot pot and more to Sharpstown

A new Chinese spot, offering hot pot and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite D238, in Sharpstown, the newcomer is called Good Harvest.

Good Harvest has more than 50 locations in China, with four American outposts in New York, North Carolina and Georgia. The restaurant serves up rice, noodles, soup, seafood, beef and more. The menu features the eatery's signature pepper crunch fish pot, fresh scallops and lobster & dungeness crab pot. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Good Harvest has gotten a good response.

Mimi N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 21, wrote, "They put a lot of detail and work into designing this restaurant. Although it is a hot pot place, my friends and I opted out and tried their other specialties, as well as the two split option prime ribs and their blue crab. The seasoning was on point and everything tasted great."

Yelper Michelle M. added, "The pork bone soup base was really good. Customer service was also great. [The] place is new and clean — no complaints."

Good Harvest has yet to share its business hours online.

