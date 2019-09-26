Get vitamins and supplements and more at Clear Lake's new Truly Organic

A new spot to score vitamins and supplements and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Clear Lake, called Truly Organic, is located at 19056 Gulf Freeway, Suite 40.

Truly Organic provides CBD-infused products designed to help relieve pain and alleviate anxiety and sleep disorders. On the menu, look for hemp softgels, CBD oil or CBD gummies. The spot also offers CBD-infused treats for dogs.

Truly Organic has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lisa W. said, "They are very knowledgeable and willing to share their knowledge about CBD and what it can do. I decided to purchase some oil for my father who has MS. He called me less than four hours after his first dose going on and on about how much better he felt."

And Jeff G. wrote, "They provide good information about their products and seem very knowledgeable. I had knee replacement surgery recently and started using the salve on my knees with good results. It is helping with inflammation and soreness."

Head on over to check it out: Truly Organic is open from 10:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.