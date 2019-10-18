Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Houston

Itching to discover the freshest new spots in Houston? From an Italian spot to a juice company, read on to see the newest businesses to open for business around town.

Sixty Vines

Photo: Lorraine L./Yelp

A new addition to University Place, Sixty Vines is a wine bar and traditional American spot that's located at 2540 University Blvd.

This is the first Houston location for the Dallas-based chain. The spot has more than 40 wines on tap, with another 60 wine-by-the-glass options. Pair the vino with a shareable like crispy zucchini or crab cakes. Main course selections include lamb chops and Scottish salmon. Check out the full menu here.

Grinder's Coffee Bar

Photo: grinder's coffee bar/Yelp

Stroll past 5410 Kirby Drive and you'll find Grinder's Coffee Bar, a new spot to score coffee and tea, cupcakes and sandwiches.

On the menu, look for Texas breakfast toast and the grilled chicken sandwich, as well as pastries like muffins and scones. The spot also serves up locally-sourced specialty coffee and CBD-infused beverages. Find the full menu here.

Taste Sichuan Bistro

Photo: Taste sichuan bistro/Yelp

A new addition to Greater Uptown, Taste Sichuan Bistro is a Chinese spot that's located at 5000 Westheimer Road, Suite 624.

The menu features staples of traditional Sichuan cuisine, such as Kung Pao chicken, hot pot and spicy beef noodles. Yelpers recommend ordering the shrimp with glass noodles, the pork chops with garlic sauce or the beef and mushroom dry pot.

Explore the entire menu here.

Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Photo: main squeeze juice co./Yelp

New to 16402 W. Lake Houston Parkway in Lake Houston is Main Squeeze Juice Co., a vegan spot, offering juices and smoothies and coffee and tea.

This New Orleans-based franchise has 12 locations in Louisiana and Texas, with more than 40 in development across the country. The gluten-free and vegan menu includes 12 types of smoothies (berry blast, chocolate love, green protein), juices with names like Awaken, Alive and Immunity, as well as frozen coffee and four acai bowls (berry, nut, green, pitaya). Explore the entire menu here.

