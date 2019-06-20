Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Interested in discovering the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a Mexican restaurant to a bridal shop, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to open for business around town.

The Original Ninfa's Uptown Houston

Photo: christopher W.m./Yelp

Head over to 1700 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 1-190 in Greater Uptown and you'll find The Original Ninfa's Uptown Houston, a new Mexican spot.

This is the second location for the local chain. The spot serves up Tex-Mex favorites like fajitas, tamales, enchiladas, tacos and more. Menu standouts include the marinated and grilled beef skirt steak fajitas, as well as the shrimp tampico (pan-seared with garlic butter and served with rice and beans). (Take a look at the entire menu here.)

Snowy Village

Photo: diana c./Yelp

Now open at 9600 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 103A, in Sharpstown is Snowy Village, a spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and shaved snow.

This is the first Texas outpost for the international franchise, which has three other locations in the United States (in California and Washington). The spot serves up Korean shaved ice desserts, called bingsoo, with toppings like crushed Oreos, chocolate, sweet red beans, or fruit like mango, watermelon and strawberries. The eatery also offers taiyaki, a popular Japanese fish-shaped pastry with sweet or savory fillings. (Check out the full menu here.)

Belle Âme Bridal

Photo: Belle Âme Bridal/Yelp

Belle Âme Bridal is a bridal spot, that recently opened its doors at 4340 Westheimer Road, Suite 200, in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area.

"Belle Âme Bridal is a new bridal boutique bringing exclusive couture wedding gowns to the Houston market, at prices that will fall within your budget," reads the business' Facebook page.

The bridal boutique offers designer gowns. A prospective bride can book an appointment and spend 90 minutes with a bridal stylist to find a dress for her shape and budget.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline