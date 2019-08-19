Get ready, residents! Family-friendly nanobrewery coming to Jersey Village

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

HOUSTON - Jersey Village is getting its own localized brewer!

The Senate Avenue Brewery Company plans to open by the end of the year. It will be located on the corner of Senate Avenue and Dillard Drive.

The brewery created a family-friendly space where residents can come to enjoy its tap beer and outdoor patio. Company officials said its patio will have lots of greenery and a pea gravel pit for children.

Its first batch of beer made will be called The Senator. The beer is expected to be pleasant on the taste buds and perfect for Houston's summer heat.

Sampling the first batch of our IPA we call The Senator. We aimed to make an easy-drinking IPA, pleasant to the palate,... Posted by Senate Avenue Brewing Company on Tuesday, 12 March 2019

The brewery showed residents a preview of what the pub will look like:

A little preview of what's to come in Jersey Village 😁 Posted by Senate Avenue Brewing Company on Wednesday, 3 July 2019

Stay up to date with Senate Avenue Brewing Company by following its Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.