Get coffee, tea and more at South Main's new spot, The Teahouse Tapioca & Tea

Coffee and tea fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called The Teahouse Tapioca & Tea, the new addition is located at 8224 Kirby Drive in South Main.

The Texas-based teahouse chain serves a wide variety of teas, including herbal, oolong, green and black teas, bubble teas and cream teas, as well as smoothies, slushies, coffee drinks and fresh fruit juices. The small food menu features including popcorn chicken, squid balls and french fries.

With a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is still finding its footing.

Gina N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 19, wrote, "Convenient location and plenty of parking to grab your boba to go! There's plenty of space inside to study or catch up with friends. I will definitely be a frequent customer here!"

The Teahouse Tapioca & Tea has yet to posts its business hours online.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

