'Gas Can Man' arrested again after conning Clear Lake drivers for 'gas money,' officials say

A man accused of trying to con drivers into giving him money for gas at traffic lights has been arrested by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office.

Luz Alfred Garcia, dubbed the "Gas Can Man," was seen by several people in the Clear Lake area in the last few days, "aggressively approaching cars seeking money," officials wrote on Facebook. This was not the first time he's been seen asking for gas money, officials say.

Luz Alfred Garcia was arrested after being accused of trying to con drivers into giving him money for gas at traffic lights. (Image from Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office)

Officials wrote, "As we have stated in the past, this man is NOT in need of your money and uses his empty gas can as a ruse to con people."

Garcia is also accused of running in and out of traffic becoming a danger for drivers and himself.

People tipped Precinct 8 deputies to Garcia's location Friday morning, and he was arrested at the intersection of Gulf Freeway and El Dorado Road.

Authorities are asking drivers to not give him money if he returns and to report him to deputies at (281) 488-4040.

