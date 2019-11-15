'Frostival' winter celebration returning to Discovery Green

Discovery Green

HOUSTON - There's a fun-filled winter celebration happening in Houston that you won't want to miss.

Frostival is taking place Friday, Nov. 22 at Discovery Green. The event will start at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

Ice sculptor Reverend Butter and DLG Ice Factory will present ice carvings at the annual celebration. Guests can also take advantage of the new art and sound installations, ice sculpture photo ops and skating at The ICE, though skating fees do apply for this event.

Discovery Green

Paloma, created by French creative studio Pitaya, is a temporary public art installation featuring 200 vibrant origami birds hanging over Brown Promenade. The Here and Now sound installation is created by Houston-based artist Lina Dib who will choreograph sounds which will create the illusion of birds flying over the promenade.

Discovery Green

Also at the event, a limited amount of hand-carved ice steins will be available for $25 on-site. Guests who make a $20 online donation to the Discovery Green Conservancy prior to the event will receive an ice stein and two craft beer or root beers fills by Saint Arnold Brewing.

For more information, visit Discovery Green online.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.