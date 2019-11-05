Free METRO rides for Houstonians going to and from polling places today

METRO is providing free rides to Houstonians to and from polling places on Tuesday to help make Election Day easier.

Round-trip rides on METRORail, busses and METROLift will be free between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday and voters will need to tell bus operators and fare inspectors that they're going to or returning from the polls.

"We don't ever want transportation to be a deterrent for people to cast their vote and make their voices heard," said METRO spokesperson Jackie Gil.

For help planning a trip, you can call (713) 635-4000 or visit the METRO website.

