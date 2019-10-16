Fort Bend County

Victim airlifted after road rage shooting in Fort Bend County Wednesday

By Tulsi Kamath - Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON - A victim was airlifted after a shooting during a road rage incident in Fort Bend County, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. 

Officials first tweeted at 4:34 p.m. about the shooting at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and San Pablo Drive. 

The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and the suspect was detained, officials say. 

A sheriff's deputy at the scene told KPRC the victim had trauma to his face but it was unclear if that was from the blowback from the car or from a gunshot wound. 

The front, driver's side and passenger's side windows were all shot out, the deputy said. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

