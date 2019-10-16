Victim airlifted after road rage shooting in Fort Bend County Wednesday

HOUSTON - A victim was airlifted after a shooting during a road rage incident in Fort Bend County, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Officials first tweeted at 4:34 p.m. about the shooting at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and San Pablo Drive.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and the suspect was detained, officials say.

A sheriff's deputy at the scene told KPRC the victim had trauma to his face but it was unclear if that was from the blowback from the car or from a gunshot wound.

The front, driver's side and passenger's side windows were all shot out, the deputy said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

