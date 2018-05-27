Stafford police seeking help solving 2016 homicide at local KFC

STAFFORD, Texas - The Stafford Police Department is still seeking information on a homicide that happened in September 2016.

On Sept. 19, 2016, Theodore Emiko was the victim of a homicide in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken at 12570 Southwest Freeway in Stafford, police said.

Click here to see video

Authorities said Emiko arrived at the KFC in a blue 2009 Jaguar and met with another male who entered the Jaguar.

After several minutes, video footage shows the male exiting the front passenger side of the door quickly and enter the back seat of another four-door passenger car, according to police.

Authorities said the vehicle sped off with two other unidentified passengers inside.

According to police, the male subject seen in the video was the last person to see Emiko alive and is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 281-342-8477.

