Parents rally against rezoning at Fort Bend ISD headquarters

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A rally was held Monday outside of the Fort Bend Independent School District headquarters in Sugar Land after months of tension in the school district regarding its rezoning plan.

Parents said that they believe any possible rezoning at Fort Settlement Middle School is unfair and unnecessary.

Spokesman Wayne Dolcefino, who was hired by the parents, said that shuffling children creates social and academic disruptions for children.

In January, the district said that it was halting rezoning efforts for two years, but parents said that is not the case.

Parent Nadine Skinner said that she has three children that attend Fort Bend ISD.

"Our children are tired of being rezoned and threatened of being rezoned every year," she said. “We need it to stop. Our children need stability.”

Fort Bend ISD offered this statement:

“The modification of attendance boundaries is not something that Fort Bend ISD ever takes lightly, but due to continuous growth in some areas of our District, it does become necessary from time to time in order to ensure the very best learning environments for all students.

"There has been continuous growth in the central area of the District, and as a result, the 2018 Facilities Master Planning process resulted in a recommendation to construct a new elementary school in this area, and to also balance enrollment between First Colony Middle School and Fort Settlement Middle School.

"As this planning process continues, we remain committed to supporting any students affected by a boundary change, and providing safe and supportive learning environments at all schools.”

