Man sought after series of car burglaries in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a number of car burglaries in the Firethorne area of Fort Bend County.

On Friday, a male burglarized 11 vehicles during the morning, stealing gas cards, checkbooks, a knife, and a lockbox that included a passport and Social Security card.

The man is described as 5 feet, 10 inches with short dark hair.

Anyone who has more information is asked to call 281-342-8477 or submit online to http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/.

