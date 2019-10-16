Man burglarizes 3 Sugar Land churches in 1 night, police say

Sugar Land police are searching for a man they say burglarized three churches in the span of one night on Sept. 14, 2019.

Sugar Land police are searching for a man they say was involved in the burglaries of three churches in the span of one night, officials wrote in a press release Wednesday.

Officials say during the night of Sept. 14 and sometime the following morning, these three churches were burglarized:

Sugar Land Family Church at 1110 Burney Road

St. Theresa's Catholic Church at 705 St. Theresa Boulevard

Faith Lutheran Church at 800 Brooks Street

Sugar Land Police Department Sugar Land police are searching for a man they say burglarized three churches in the span of one night on Sept. 14, 2019.

"In each instance, exterior windows were broken, and interior officers and storage rooms were ransacked," police wrote. "A screw driver and tire tool were used to force entry into interior rooms, causing extensive damage."

A small amount of cash was reported missing from one of the churches.

Security footage from two of the churches — Faith Lutheran and St. Theresa — showed the man at each of the churches.

Sugar Land Police Department Sugar Land police are searching for a man they say burglarized three churches in the span of one night on Sept. 14, 2019.

He's described as a black man in his mid- to late-20s with a "goatee-style" beard and of stocky build. He was wearing a long-sleeved gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

"Based on video from a nearby school, police believe the man was driving a four-door Chevrolet Impala, possibly an LTZ or SS model," officials wrote.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the suspect is asked to contact Sugar Land police at 281-275-2540 or leave a tip with Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.