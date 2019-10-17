Man accused of shooting another driver in face during road rage incident

HOUSTON - A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with what officials are calling a road rage shooting in Fort Bend County.

On Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., authorities said the shooting happened near the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and San Pablo Drive.

The victim was shot in the face and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

After hours of questioning, Romelius Rhone was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.