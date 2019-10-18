Fort Bend officials give update after a father was killed during a home invasion in Katy

Fort Bend County officials will provide an update Friday morning after a man was killed by two people who broke into a family's Glen Rosa Drive home in Katy Wednesday.

The man's two small children and wife were in the home with him when the intruders broke in, but they weren't hurt.

RELATED: Father killed, wife, kids shaken after Fort Bend County home invasion

KPRC will livestream the press conference at 10 a.m. You can watch it here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's office at 281-341-4665 or the county Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.