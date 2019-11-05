Fort Bend County deputy bitten by woman he was trying to arrest, officials say

MISSION BEND, Texas - A Fort Bend County deputy was bitten Monday by a woman he was trying to arrest, according to officials.

The incident was reported about 7:15 p.m. in the Mission Bend area.

According to authorities, the deputy was investigating a disturbance at a home. When he arrived, two people ran from the home and he chased after them, authorities said. When he caught up to one of them, she bit him.

Both the woman and the man who ran with her were taken into custody, authorities said.

The deputy's injuries were described as minor.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.