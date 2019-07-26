Fly the coop with this guide to National Chicken Wing Day in Houston

A whole day celebrating the finger food that bites back — saucy, spicy, succulent chicken wings? Mark your calendar for July 29 — we certainly have.

Hoodline tracked down the top chicken wing spots in Houston, using Yelp data tossed with our own special sauce. So grab your bib and get your wet wipes ready.

1. Dream Wings

Photo: Terrell P./Yelp

Topping the list is Dream Wings. Located at 3425 Ella Blvd. in Central Northwest, the spot to score chicken wings and more is the highest rated chicken wing spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wingstop

Next up is Clear Lake's Wingstop, situated at 2410 Bay Area Blvd. With four stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score chicken wings has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Vons Chicken

Photo: victoria n./Yelp

Spring Branch West's Vons Chicken, located at 10020 Long Point Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean spot, which offers chicken wings and more, four stars out of 105 reviews.

4. Larry and Laney's Soul Food

Photo: shayna d./Yelp

Larry and Laney's Soul Food, a spot to score chicken wings and soul food in Eldridge / West Oaks, is another go-to, with four stars out of 133 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15015 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.

5. STUFF'd Wings

Photo: Nneka A./Yelp

Over in Ost / South Union, check out STUFF'd Wings, which has earned four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck, which offers chicken wings and more, at 6402 Tierwester.

