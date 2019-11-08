Firefighter injured during northeast Harris County blaze

HOUSTON - A firefighter was injured Thursday while fighting a fire at a home in northeast Harris County.

The fire was reported about 8:30 p.m. on Gaston Street near Washington Street.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, several fire departments were dispatched to the scene of the blaze.

A firefighter with the Aldine Fire and Rescue suffered a dislocated shoulder. The firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators said it appears an electrical issue in the attic is to blame for the blaze.

No one who lives at the home was injured.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.