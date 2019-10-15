See where registered sex offenders live in your area before Halloween trick-or-treating

The Department of Public Safety has a map that shows where registered sex offenders live in your area. People can check their specific address on the DPS website.

HOUSTON - Halloween is almost here and if you are taking your kids trick-or-treating you'll want to make sure you know where registered sex offenders live in your neighborhood.

Most registered sex offenders are not restricted from taking part in the holiday, but they do have to make their address public.

Only certain convicted sex offenders with specific parole or probation requirements are barred from handing out candy on Halloween.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had a registered sex offender database that parents can check ahead of going out in order to map a route and know which houses to avoid.

Parents can find the map on the DPS website, where they can put in a specific address and see if a registered sex offender lives in the vicinity.

The website also shows a photo of the registered offender, age and address, and if you click on the person's name, it also shows what he or she was charged with.

Police also recommend parents go trick-or-treating with their younger children and stay in cellphone contact with older children.

Halloween is on Wednesday and weather is expected to be cool but dry.

Click here to go to the DPS map.

