Find coffee and tea and more at Greenway / Upper Kirby Area's new Anonymous Cafe

A new cafe and Greek spot, offering coffee and tea and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, called Anonymous Cafe, is located at 3701 Kirby Drive.

Anonymous Cafe has officially moved from its original Sugar Land location. The eatery offers pastries, salad, soup, sandwiches, breakfast plates and a daily Greek lunch special.

On the menu, expect to see items like the souvlaki plate, the Greek club sandwich with feta cheese, tomato, Kalamata olives and house spread and pastries such as spanakopita. (Explore the rest of the menu here.)

The new cafe has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp.

Elicia M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 31, wrote, "We can't tell you how happy we are to have found Anonymous's new location in Kirby! ... The café is first class. Coffee is excellent and pastries are out of this world."

Yelper Maannas A. added, "New location is absolutely amazing! Super family-friendly vibe and was greeted with a warm welcome from the owners Patricia and Tasos, who are also amazing and super nice people!"

Head on over to check it out: Anonymous Cafe is open from 8 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

