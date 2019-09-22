Find coffee and tea and more at Briarforest Area's new Hiccups

A new Vietnamese spot, offering coffee and tea and juices and smoothies, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 11700B Westheimer Road in Briarforest Area, the newcomer is called Hiccups.

Hiccups has locations across Arizona, California and Texas. The spot serves up coffee, milk tea, smoothies, noodle dishes, wings and churros. Menu items range from cajun fries to garlic noodles to pho (17 protein options) and Thai fried rice. There are also churro and ice cream combos for dessert.

The fresh addition has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.

Philip C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 12, wrote, "The pho was very different from the normal pho. They only came in one size bowl with different varieties of meat... I would come back again just for the horchata milk tea...Overall, we had an amazing experience and would like to come back again to try other products."

And Asia K. added, "Food was a good price and it's a very clean and neat environment. An entree ranges around about $13 and a specialty drink ranges around $5. Their food is based on Asian-inspired dishes and very tasty!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Hiccups is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.