Fia's Pizzeria makes Museum Park debut, with pizza and more

If pizza are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 1200 Binz St., Suite 130, in Museum Park, the newcomer is called Fia's Pizzeria.

Fia's Pizzeria offers pizza, pasta, sandwiches, soup, salad, wings and dessert. On the menu, expect to see Houston-themed items like the 11-inch Space City Sausage signature pizza with basil pesto, mozzarella, Italian sausage, red onion, green bell peppers, basil and white garlic; bone-in or boneless chicken wings with 11 different sauce options; and the meatball, provolone with red sauce on a Parmesan hoagie. (Explore the full menu here.)

Fia's Pizzeria has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Christopher H. said, "Awesome new spot in Houston! They've got a huge menu, all Houston themed. Nicholas helped us out with above and beyond service and a solid selection of dipping sauces. I definitely recommend H-Town barbecue pizza and the boneless wings!"

And Matthew Q. wrote, "The pizza is close and convenient to walk or drive to if you're within the museum district that you can order/grab and go or enjoy the experience of people watching as you sip on the few select choices of wines, beers (Houston-made brewery company's) and other typical beers we're familiar with."

Fia's Pizzeria has yet to post its hours online.

