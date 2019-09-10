FBI needs public's help to identify men who robbed 2 armored cars

Two men who are accused of robbing two armored cars in the Houston area are seen in images released by the FBI on Sept. 10, 2019.

HOUSTON - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking to the public for information regarding two robberies of Loomis armored cars within the past month.

Investigators said the first robbery happened about 6 a.m. Aug. 13, outside the Chase Bank at 11029 Shadow Creek Parkway in Pearland. Investigators said an armored car was servicing an ATM when two men drove up behind the courier in a brown sedan. The men then left the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the courier and demanded money. The two men drove off in the brown sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

FBI A vehicle being sought in connection with armored car robberies in the Houston area is seen in this photo released by the FBI on Sept. 10, 2019.

The second robbery happened at 6:23 a.m. Aug. 27, near 1801 Kingwood Drive in Humble. In this case, an armored car courier was leaving the armored vehicle when a person approached the worker, pulled out a gun and demanded money. The person also drove off in a stolen vehicle. No one was hurt during the incident.

“The robbers are described as two black males, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall with slim builds," authorities said. "During the first robbery, the robbers wore black hoodies, black shorts and black athletic shoes. During the second robbery, the identified suspect wore a light gray hoodie, dark gray sweatpants and a mask covering his mouth,” FBI authorities said.

The FBI is offering up to $15,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of these robbers. Anyone with information should call 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.