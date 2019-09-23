Father accused of drunken driving with 2 young children inside vehicle

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested after authorities said he was driving while intoxicated with his two young children in his vehicle.

On Sunday, authorities said Eddie Barker was struggling to keep his vehicle inside his lane while driving in the 18200 block of Hufsmith Kohrville Road.

When he was pulled over, officials said he was displaying several signs of intoxication.

His two 4-year-old children were inside the vehicle at the time, authorities said.

Barker was given standard field sobriety tests and authorities determined that he was driving while intoxicated.

The children were released to a guardian at the scene and Barker was booked into the Harris County Jail.

He's charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15 years of age.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.