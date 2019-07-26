Fat Ni BBQ brings barbecue and more to Sharpstown

A new Chinese spot, offering barbecue and noodles, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Sharpstown, called Fat Ni BBQ, is located at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A1.

This is the third Texas location for Fat Ni BBQ. It also has food trucks in New York City. The eatery specializes in Chinese street food. The menu features barbecue meat and veggie skewers, hibachi potatoes and soup with noodles made in-house daily.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 44 reviews on Yelp so far, Fat Ni BBQ has gotten a good response.

Willy N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 10, wrote, "I tried 10 different skewers of meat and assorted vegetables, and each one was delicious! My personal favorites would definitely have to be the lamb and chicken skewers. They came out so yummy and juicy. They also had a nice sear to them, which made the texture just perfect. I also really liked the grilled eggplant. I don't know what seasonings they used on it, but it turned out great!"

Yelper Sidika B. added, "The lamb skewer was really delicious and is my favorite. We tried lamb, chicken wings, shrimp, fish ball, mushroom and leek. I like the atmosphere and cozy feel. It is clean and the service was excellent. We will definitely be back!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Fat Ni BBQ is open from 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

