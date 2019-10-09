Family returning from church survives deadly wrong-way crash near Crosby

CROSBY, Texas - A family returning home from church Wednesday was hit by a vehicle going the wrong way on a highway near Crosby.

The crash was reported about midnight on U.S. Highway 90 near Runneberg Road.

According to Harris County deputies, the family was traveling in two vehicles heading northeast on the highway, when a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way hit them.

The driver of the vehicle that was going the wrong direction, identified as 49-year-old Rocky Tarr, died at the scene, deputies said.

The drivers of the two other vehicles, identified as a 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old male, and one of their passengers, identified as the 42-year-old father of the teen driver, were taken to a hospital for treatment, deputies said.

The 16-year-old, who had to be cut from the vehicle he was driving, was listed in serious condition, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The 21-year-old and the 42-year-old were listed in stable condition, Gonzalez said.

Investigators said they believe Tarr was impaired.

