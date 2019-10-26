Family, friends gather Friday to pray for Hastings HS student hit by car Wednesday

HOUSTON - Family and friends of a Hastings High School student who was struck by a car Wednesday gathered for a vigil Friday to pray for his recovery.

Anthony Velasquez, 18, remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to family.

"He's a very good guy. I don't know why this would happen to him," said Joel Pacheco, Velasquez's cousin.

The wreck happened at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday near Hastings High School at 4410 Cook Road.

According to investigators, Velasquez was walking with some friends on a sidewalk when he was hit by a car. The car then hit another car before coming to a stop.

Houston police identified the driver of that car as 56-year-old Chinyere Iheagwam. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after prosecutors said she was driving at more than double the speed limit. She left jail Thursday after paying a $30,000 bond.

A spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office said Iheagwam was driving recklessly, speeding in a 20mph school zone, and used a turning lane to pass other cars.

KPRC Family and friends of Anthony Velasquez held a prayer vigil for his recovery on Oct. 25, 2019.

"I felt regret I should have gone but I didn't know because I was on my way home," said Gael Garcia, Velasquez's friend.

Friends said Velasquez has his life ahead of him — an aspiring welder who loved to play soccer.

"He is gonna pull through it because he's really strong," Garcia said.

"I'm hoping that he has a speedy recovery cause from what I've heard is that... it's a miracle that he's alive right now," Pacheco said.

A family member created a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.