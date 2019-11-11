Fake guns, FBI credential found after one-vehicle crash in NW Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle crash that led to the discovery of several items believed to have been used to impersonate a law enforcement officer Sunday.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Meadow Vista.

"We found a Federal Bureau of Investigations ID that we also confirmed to be fake," said HCSO Detective Chris Hudson. "We also found a number of credit cards. We don't know if they're fake or stolen. We also found some pellet guns that look like real handguns. We also found a Taser as well."

Detectives said they found about 20 credit cards and police cruiser lights.

Investigators said the occupants, described as only a male and female, initially stole a printer from an Office Depot and later tried to take a woman’s keys.

That woman was able to fight them off and then followed them to where the vehicle crashed into a ditch.

Deputies said two people inside the dark-colored Dodge Avenger were taken by Life Flight to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Both suspects could face several charges in connection with what was found in the vehicle.

