Explosion reported after tractor hits gas line in Fort Bend County, deputies say

BEASLEY, Texas - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a gas leak in the Beasley area, authorities said.

Deputies said the leak happened around 11 a.m. Friday on Hamlink Road near Kacal Road.

Authorities said the driver of a tractor hit a gas line, causing an explosion. There could be possible injuries, according to deputies, but none have been reported so far.

There are multiple fire departments en route to the scene. Hazmat crews will also be heading there.

This is a developing story.

Gas Leak/Fire: Hamlink Rd/Kacal Rd, in the Beasley area. Subject on a tractor hit a gas line and it exploded. Possible injuries. Multiple fire departments on scene/enroute and Hazmat enroute. pic.twitter.com/cGgrJGFNHT — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 16, 2019

