Explore the newest businesses to open in Houston

Itching to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a dessert shop to a pet store, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to debut around town.

Bubble Egg

Photo: anya b./Yelp

Stop by 1717 W. 34th St., Suite 900 in Central Northwest and you'll find Bubble Egg, a new spot to score waffles, ice cream and frozen yogurt and coffee and tea.

This local franchise has two other area locations, with one more opening soon. The spot offers made-to-order, authentic Hong Kong egg waffles and ice cream. (Find the full menu here.)

Truly Organic

Photo: truly organic/Yelp

Stroll past 19056 Gulf Freeway, Suite 40, in Clear Lake and you'll find Truly Organic, a new spot to score vitamins, supplements and more.

This shop offers CBD-based products for humans and dogs. The product line includes pills, tinctures, serums and snacks meant to help alleviate chronic pain, sleeping issues, heart problems, anxiety and depression. (Take a look at the entire product line here.)

Pet Supplies Plus

Photo: pet supplies plus/Yelp

On the hunt for a new pet store and pet groomers spot? Pet Supplies Plus has opened its latest outpost, located in Clear Lake at 16915 El Camino Real.

The Clear Lake location offers pet food, treats, toys and supplies like bowls, beds, crates and gates. The store also includes a pet clinic, a self-serve dog wash station, grooming services, live crickets and small pets like fish, snakes and birds for sale.

