Explore the newest businesses to open in Houston

Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Houston? From a nail salon to a lounge, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors near you.

D & T Nails Lounge

Photo: angelica s./Yelp

Head over to 840 N. Eldridge Parkway, Suite 140 in Memorial and you'll find D & T Nails Lounge, a new nail salon and waxing and eyelash service spot.

The salon offers manicures and pedicures (including solar nails, nail repair, nail art and acrylic fill-in), eyelash extensions as well as waxing (face, arms and legs). (Check out all the salon's services here.)

Rice To Meet You

Photo: chris n./Yelp

Stop by 9888 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 138, in Sharpstown and you'll find Rice To Meet You, a new spot to score comfort food and more.

This restaurant serves up traditional cuisine from Southern China. On the menu, look for the Cantonese cured pork belly clay pot, along with shrimp fried rice and coconut chicken soup. The spot also serves up a variety of fruit and milk teas.

The Mayfield Social Club

Photo: jeff r./Yelp

A newcomer to Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park, The Mayfield Social Club is a social club that's located at 5555 Washington Ave.

"Washington Avenue's newest private members-only social club," as stated on the business' Facebook page.

The new club offers members nightly Texas Hold'em poker games for an hourly fee. The spot also has a full-service bar and restaurant, with menu items like stone-baked pizza, sandwiches and bar bites. The club is open 24 hours a day from Thursday through Saturday.

CBD American Shaman

Photo: hamera k./Yelp

CBD American Shaman is a spot to score vitamins and supplements and more, that's made its debut at 12315 Westheimer Road, Suite E, in Eldridge / West Oaks.

This franchise has more than 200 locations across the country. The spot offers CBD products aimed at relieving stress, maintaining focus and managing pain, according to the business' website.

The store offers various tinctures, creams and edibles for wellness, pain relief and as beauty treatments. There's even a selection of products for pets. (Check out all the products here.)

Forum

Stop by 17117 Tomball Parkway in Willowbrook and you'll find Forum, a lounge.

The nightclub offers, drinks from the large bar, dancing and hookah. According to its website, Forum has a "world-class sound system, state-of-the-art light show and VIP sections."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.