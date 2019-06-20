Explore the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Looking to explore the freshest new spots in Houston? From a Starbucks to a barbecue restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to make their debut recently.

Candytopia

PHOTO: MARCIA L./YELP



Head over to 7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 360, in Spring Branch and you'll find Candytopia, a new interactive art installation.

The pop-up invites guests to treat themselves to the countless sweets and selfie opportunities in the 14 unique rooms the imaginative space provides. Look for statues and portraits made entirely of candy.

Starbucks

Photo: BRITTANY H./Yelp

Starbucks, a spot to score coffee, tea and more, recently opened at 18002 Park Row, Suite 100, in Addicks/Park Ten.

The coffeehouse also serves breakfast sandwiches, salads, pastries, yogurt parfaits and other snacks.

Warby Parker

Photo: ERIC O./Yelp

Warby Parker is an eyewear shop that recently opened its doors at 4078 Westheimer Road in Highland Village.

It's the socially conscious eyeglasses retailer's fourth store to open in the Houston area.

DD's BBQ Restaurant

PHOTO: TRACY V./YELP



DD's BBQ Restaurant, a casual spot to score barbecue and more, has made its debut at 9705 Synott Road, Suite 107, in Alief.

On the menu, you'll find a mix of Texas-style barbecue, African dishes and Caribbean cuisine, such as beef brisket, pork ribs, rotisserie chicken, roasted fish with plantains, gumbo and more. Cameroon specialties such as Fufu and Eru, Ekwang and Ndole are also available.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline