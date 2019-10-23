Explore the 5 top spots in Houston's Memorial Park neighborhood

Spending time in Memorial Park? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a noodle spot to a Cajun restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Memorial Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Samurai Noodle

Photo: samurai noodle/Yelp

Topping the list is Samurai Noodle, a spot to score ramen and noodles. Located at 1801 Durham Drive, Suite 2, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 619 reviews on Yelp.

This local chain has one other location in nearby Katy. Try ordering the spicy miso tonkotsu ramen with pork broth, served rich with miso flavored and house chili sauce, hellfire paste with pork belly, corn and bean sprouts; the spicy garlic chicken stir fry bowl with diced chicken breast, sliced bamboo, green onions, carrots and bean sprouts stir-fried with house-made spicy garlic sauce and served over a bed of rice; as well as the tetsu hellfire with hot peppery and spicy chicken broth served with house-made wavy egg noodles, shredded pork, marinated bamboo, roasted seaweed and Naruto. (Find the full menu here.)

2. Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe

Photo: cameron s./Yelp

Next up is Italian spot Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe, situated at 1608 Shepherd Drive With four stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This local chain has one other location in Houston. On the expansive menu, look for salad, soup, pizza, pasta, sandwiches, seafood and chicken. Menu standouts include the calamari, Italian nachos (with crispy wonton chips topped with Alfredo sauce, ground sausage, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green onions and banana peppers) and key lime cheesecake. (Explore the entire menu here.)

3. Stanton's City Bites

Photo: stanton's city blues/Yelp

Traditional American spot Stanton's City Bites, which offers burgers and sandwiches, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1420 Edwards St., 4.5 stars out of 1,082 reviews.

The menu ranges from burgers like the Luke Skyburger with deep-fried bacon, garlic sauteed spinach, grilled mushrooms and provolone, to snacks like the waffle bites (waffle fries topped with bacon, cheddar, sour cream and jalapeños) and vegetarian options like the Philly Grilled Cheese Surprise with grilled jalapeños, cream cheese and Texas toast. (Check out the full menu here.)

4. Local Poke

Photo: chang c./Yelp

Local Poke, a Hawaiian spot that offers poke and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 174 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4500 Washington Ave., Suite 350, to see for yourself.

This local chain has two other Houston locations. Diners can order a signature bowl or create their own by choosing a base, proteins, side, mix-ins, a sauce and toppings. (Check out the full menu here.)

5. Gumbo Jeaux's

Photo: alynn c./Yelp

Check out Gumbo Jeaux's, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 611 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Cajun/Creole spot at 2155 Durham Drive.

The restaurant offers soups, sandwiches, seafood, chicken and pork. Menu standouts include the catfish Opelousas with two blackened fillets topped with etouffee and fried shrimp and served with dirty rice and mixed vegetables; the bronzed shrimp skewer served with dirty rice and mixed vegetables; and the pork chop platter (blackened or fried) served with dirty rice and mixed vegetables. (Explore the entire menu here.)

