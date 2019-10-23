Explore the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Willowbrook neighborhood

Visiting Willowbrook, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Caribbean spot to a barber shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Willowbrook, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant

Photo: fallon ellender c. /Yelp

Topping the list is Latin American and Dominican spot Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant. Located at 17776 Tomball Parkway, Suite 21, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 509 reviews on Yelp.

The family-run restaurant serves up soup, sandwiches and fries, as well as rice dishes with fish, chicken, pork and steak. (Explore the entire menu here.)

2. Jose's Roasted Corn

Next up is food stand Jose's Roasted Corn, situated at 8320 W. FM 1960. With five stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The food truck serves up cups of roasted corn with toppings like cheese, butter and spices. Other menu items include nachos and snow cones with eight different flavors.

3. Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet

Photo: davion b./Yelp



Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and buffet spot Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 17695 249th, four stars out of 123 reviews.

This chain has locations across Texas. The spot offers buffet-style dining, with set prices for lunch, dinner and weekends. The spread includes soup, salad and appetizers like falafel and spinach pie. Main course options include kafta kabob skewers, baked fish and house specialties like Makloube. (Find all the buffet choices here. )

4. REI

Photo: liz f./Yelp

REI, a bike shop and outdoor gear and sports wear spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 17717 Tomball Parkway to see for yourself.

This large retail chain has outposts in 39 states. The store offers camping, hiking and other outdoor gear, and the bike section includes a repair shop. REI also offers classes, outings, workshops and events for the entire family. (Check out all the events at the Willowbrook location here.)

5. Barber Social Club

Photo: Guillermo v./Yelp



Check out Barber Social Club, which has earned four stars out of 67 reviews on Yelp. You can find the barber shop at 16929 C Tomball Parkway.

The barber shop offers children's and men's haircuts, shaves, beard and mustache trims as well as specialty designs.

