Explore the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Sharpstown neighborhood

Visiting Sharpstown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Vietnamese spot to a salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sharpstown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pho 21

Photo: kate w./Yelp

Topping the list is Vietnamese spot Pho 21. Located at 5700 S. Gessner Road, Suite C, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp.

This eatery serves up stew, soup, noodles and rice dishes, along with steak, chicken and seafood.

2. Tau Bay Photo: carolina silos C./Yelp

Next up is Vietnamese spot Tau Bay, situated at 8150 Southwest Freeway, Suite T. With 4.5 stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for noodles, soup, rice plates and fried appetizers. Menu standouts include the egg rolls, the red rice plate with beef chunks, the shrimp pho and the Bun kien giang. The spot also has more than 20 beverage options, from milk to tea to juice and smoothies.

3. Bijan Persian Grill

Photo: Faye D./Yelp

Middle Eastern and Persian/Iranian spot Bijan Persian Grill is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5922 Hillcroft St., four stars out of 244 reviews.

This restaurant serves up steak, lamb, chicken, veggie and seafood kebabs, stew and rice plates. (Check out the full menu here.)

4. Secret Salon 316

Photo: trammy n./Yelp

Secret Salon 316, a hair salon, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 132 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9889 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 237, to see for yourself.

This upscale salon offers haircuts for men and women, in addition to blowouts, color services, perms and updo styling.

5. Red Circle Ice Cream

Photo: bonnie c./Yelp

Check out Red Circle Ice Cream, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 460 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and waffles at 6838 Ranchester Drive

This local chain has locations across Houston. The spot offers ice cream, egg waffles and churros. Diners can choose from more than 10 churro flavors and a rotating list of handcrafted ice cream flavors. (Find the full menu here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.