Explore the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Greater Third Ward neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Greater Third Ward has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a pizza shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greater Third Ward, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Crumbville

Photo: aubrey m./Yelp

Topping the list is bakery and vegan spot Crumbville, which offers cupcakes and more. Located at 2316 Elgin St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp.

This spot serves up cookies and cakes, with nearly as many vegan options as traditional ones on the menu. The bakery offers some gluten-free treats as well.

2. Doshi House Café

Photo: tina n./Yelp

Next up is vegetarian and vegan spot Doshi House Café, offering coffee and tea and more, situated at 3419 Dowling St. With 4.5 stars out of 353 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Doshi House serves up locally-roasted coffee, tea, smoothies and sandwiches. On the menu, look for the urban peppers panini and the Mumbai Street panini. The spot also has a soup of the day one one evening entree option that changes daily.

3. The French Fry House

Photo: nancy c./Yelp

Traditional American spot The French Fry House, which offers comfort food and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3221 Ennis St., 4.5 stars out of 158 reviews.

French fries are the main course at this spot, which has an outdoor dining patio but no indoor seating. Try the Bayou fries, as well as boudin egg rolls. If you go, ask about the rotating french fry of the week.

4. The Nook Cafe

Photo: asia a./Yelp

The Nook Cafe, a bakery and music venue that offers coffee and tea and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 167 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4701 Calhoun St., Suite 150, to see for yourself.

This spot is practically on the campus of the University of Houston and provides workstations for students as well as a lounge area. The menu ranges from pastries and baked goods to frappes, juices, tea, wine and beer. The cafe sometimes turns into a music venue, hosting bands on the patio.

5. Broke Ass Pizza

Photo: erin a./Yelp

Check out Broke Ass Pizza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 3345 Anita St.

This spot serves up traditional 16" pies made with organic crust and hormone-free mozzarella cheese. Try ordering the coconut curry pizza and banana breadsticks.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.