Explore the 4 top spots in Houston's Neartown neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Neartown has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a lash salon to a Chinese restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Neartown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Lashes By Ann

Photo: Lashes by Ann/Yelp

Topping the list is eyelash service spot Lashes by Ann. Located at 415 Westheimer Road, Suite 208, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 421 reviews on Yelp.

This local beauty chain has one other Houston location. The salon offers faux mink eyelash extensions, which are applied individually to each existing lash. The look lasts from two to four weeks, and clients can then come back for filler treatments.

2. The Pit Room

Photo: kathryn d. /Yelp

The Pit Room, a spot to score barbecue and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1201 Richmond Ave., 4.5 stars out of 1,623 reviews.

The spot serves up meat (brisket, ribs, pulled pork, turkey or sausage) by the pound. Dinner plates are served with one, two or three slices of meat, two sides and one slice of bread. Side options include mustard potato salad and mac & cheese. (Explore the entire menu here. )

3. Campesino Coffee House

Photo: g s./Yelp

Campesino Coffee House, a Latin American spot that offers coffee and tea and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 369 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2602 Waugh Drive to see for yourself.

This coffee house is located inside a Craftsman bungalow, with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating options. The spot serves up coffee, espresso and tea, with specialty beverages like cafe de olla, horchata and vampire juice. On the food menu, look for breakfast tacos, tamales and sandwiches.

4. Mala Sichuan Bistro

Photo: mala sichuan bistro/Yelp

Finally, check out Mala Sichuan Bistro, which has earned four stars out of 435 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Sichuan and Asian fusion spot at 1201 Westheimer Road, Suite B.

This chain has two other Houston-area locations. The restaurant offers a wide selection of authentic Sichuan food, including soup and rice dishes with pork, chicken and fish. Menu favorites include the red chili oil dumplings, as well as the dan dan noodles and the spicy crispy chicken.

